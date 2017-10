× Firefighters battle blaze in N.O. East, large smoke plume seen across the city

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are battling a one-alarm blaze in a field behind an industrial building in New Orleans East.

According to NOFD, firefighters believe that tires are on fire in the field.

The fire has sent a large smoke plume into the air. It’s visible from much of the city.

