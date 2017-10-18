‘Cajun ABC’ children’s book teaches kids more than just their ABC’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's time to learn your ABC’S Cajun style.

Flip open the first page of Cajun ABC and your alphabetical tour of Southern Louisiana begins.

"'A" is for Acadiana, Andouille and All Saints Eve," says ABC Cajun illustrator Alexis Braud.

From the alligators in the bayou, to the stars of the zydeco stage, the food, music and culture of Cajun country are right at your fingertips.

"So we put people, places, plants, animals, culture, to not only help young ones with their alphabet, but to get them used to the sounds of these words and the meaning," says Cajun ABC author Rickey Pittman.

Pittman and Braud take readers to a holiday bonfire on the levee and introduce children to the joy of a fais do-do. -it's a lot more interesting than "A" is for apple.

"We didn't want it to be just another touristy book, but a book about Cajuns," says Pittman.

Acadiana's landmarks and landscapes are also highlighted. Those marshes and bayous are the spirit and spice that makes Southern Louisiana worth exploring one page at a time.

“'B' is for bon appetit and the fry bread called beignets," says Braud.