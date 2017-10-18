× Big Teasy, first ever caffeine fest, postponed due to impending weekend weather

METAIRIE, La. — Another festival has been postponed thanks to a wet weather forecast for the weekend.

There’s a 70-90 percent chance of rain Sunday.

The Big Teasy, the metro’s first ever festival for caffeine lovers, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Dr in Metairie.

A “mini jazzfest” that celebrates tea and coffee, the festival boasts the following musical acts: The Tim Laughlin Trio, The New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra, New Orleans Jazz Club All-Stars, Debbie Davis, Alex McMurray, and The Last Straws.

The Original Dukes Of Dixieland — with Louis Armstrong — will be there, in never-before-heard recordings from a lost studio session recorded in the 1960s.

These recordings have only been heard by the Assunto family, who will be sharing them for the first time at The Big Teasy.

The festival is hosted by New Orleans actor Spud McConnell and his wife.

A major portion of the proceeds from the festival benefits CASA Jefferson. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and serves the needs of children entangled in the judicial system.