× 5 shot at Maryland office park, authorities say

Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene — the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore — and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, and taken to Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center, the Shock Trauma Center said on Twitter.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff’s department, the ATF said.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.

Developing story – more to come