ZZ Top postpones Saenger Theatre show after bass player comes down with 'tummy ailment'

NEW ORLEANS – Classic rocker band ZZ Top has postponed a planned show at the Saenger Theatre on November 12.

Bass player Dusty Hill “is addressing a tummy ailment and is following directive to lay low for the next few weeks,” according to an announcement shared by the Saenger.

The band’s current tour, Tonnage, kicked off in February at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama, and concluded October 6 in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The planned New Orleans stop will be rescheduled soon, according to the band.