ZZ Top postpones Saenger Theatre show after bass player comes down with ‘tummy ailment’

Posted 2:16 PM, October 17, 2017, by

Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons (R) of US rock band ZZ Top perform on stage during a concert in the Azkena Rock Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of Vitoria on June 20, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Classic rocker band ZZ Top has postponed a planned show at the Saenger Theatre on November 12.

Bass player Dusty Hill “is addressing a tummy ailment and is following directive to lay low for the next few weeks,” according to an announcement shared by the Saenger.

The band’s current tour, Tonnage, kicked off in February at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama, and concluded October 6 in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The planned New Orleans stop will be rescheduled soon, according to the band.

