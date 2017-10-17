Would you eat it? Alien Guts!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what ghoulish item Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Halloween time and that means Test Kitchen Taylor is making frightful treats to go along with some of her classic DIY costumes! Today she was a DIY Alien, which was a crowd favorite from last year's costumes. Her food of choice? ALIEN GUTS!

Alien Guts

2 boxes mac and cheese

2 tbsp milk

pinch cayenne pepper

Package frozen spinach (thawed and drained)

green food coloring

1/2 head cauliflower (steamed)

Make mac and cheese according to package instructions, add 2 extra tbsp milk.

Add the drained spinach, stir to combine. Add a few drops of green food coloring.

Add the drained pasta and stir until completely coated.

Stir in the steamed cauliflower, and scare your guests!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!