Tiger at center of controversial truck stop attraction dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROSSE TETE, La. - Tony, the Siberian-Bengal tiger caged as an attraction at a gas station west of Baton Rouge, has died.

Housed at the Tiger Truck Stop and the center of a fierce legal battle over the legality of keeping a tiger caged as a roadside attraction, Tony was euthanized on October 10.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, an organization that fights for the rights of caged animals, announced Tony’s death on Facebook yesterday.

Here is the full post:

“We are deeply saddened to share the death of Tony, the Siberian-Bengal tiger held captive in the Tiger Truck Stop parking lot in Grosse Tete, Louisiana. For more than seven years, we litigated on many fronts to free Tony, and we are devastated that despite our best efforts, he lived and died caged at a truck stop that could never provide the life he deserved. While we are saddened that we were unable to save Tony from his tragic confinement, we will continue to fight in the memory of Tony and the millions of other animals who have been mistreated, until no more animals are subject to such suffering.”