Thibodaux man wanted for child molestation

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux man wanted for reportedly molesting a juvenile is believed to be in the Houma area.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, a judge issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Gustavo Melgares of Thibodaux after an investigation into allegations that he molested a child under the age of 13.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online.Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.