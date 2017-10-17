× State Trooper shoots suspect during Jefferson Parish traffic stop

Kenner– A Louisiana State Trooper shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Kenner on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard around 10 P.M.

According to the State Police, Troopers were attempting a traffic stop when shots were fired.

The suspect was hit and taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No Troopers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations / New Orleans Field office is investigating the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.