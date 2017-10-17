State Trooper shoots suspect during Jefferson Parish traffic stop
Kenner– A Louisiana State Trooper shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Kenner on Tuesday night.
The incident happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard around 10 P.M.
According to the State Police, Troopers were attempting a traffic stop when shots were fired.
The suspect was hit and taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No Troopers were injured during the incident.
Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations / New Orleans Field office is investigating the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing.