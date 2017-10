× Shooting in Gentilly leaves man dead

New Orleans – A man is dead following a shooting in Gentilly Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Allen St. just after 8 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a grassy area. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.