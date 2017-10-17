× Services announced for fallen NOPD officer Marcus McNeil

NEW ORLEANS – Services for fallen NOPD officer Marcus McNeil will be held on October 20 and 21, and he will be laid to rest on October 21.

McNeil was killed in the line of duty on October 13 while participating in a traffic stop in New Orleans East.

A service will be held for the father of two who joined the NOPD in 2015 at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel on Washington Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 20, according to the NOPD.

Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, at Household of Faith Church, 9300 I-10 Service Road, with funeral services immediately following.

Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue.

A fund to support McNeil’s family has been established at Whitney Bank.

Donations to the Marcus McNeil Benefit Fund can be made at any Whitney Bank branch.