Reserve man accused of raping 53-year-old LaPlace woman

LAPLACE, La. — A Reserve man has been arrested for reportedly entering a woman’s home in LaPlace, demanding money from her and forcing her to have sex with him.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched Sept. 18 to a local hospital in response to a woman reportedly being raped in her home.

The victim told police that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Larry Dillon of Reserve, came into her home on Delta Road in LaPlace, demanded money from her then forced her to have sex.

Dillon reportedly fled the residence with an undisclosed amount of money.

Dillon was arrested Oct. 13 at his home in Reserve.

He was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail on charges of home invasion (felony), sexual battery – forcible fondling, and first degree rape, along with a parole hold.

He is being held in lieu of a $115,000 bond.