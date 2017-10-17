× Ponchatoula doctor arrested for sexual battery

PONCHATOULA, La. — A doctor in Ponchatoula was arrested Friday following a complaint by a patient.

Dr. Gregory Allen was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on three counts of sexual battery, said Ruth Wisher, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

The arrest stems from a complaint by one of Allen’s patients, Wisher said.

No additional information has been released due to the nature of the complaint.

Allen’s Family Practice Clinic website lists Allen as one of two family physicians at the clinic.