Man who killed baby daughter worked as internal auditor for S&WB

NEW ORLEANS – The man who was arrested and charged with murdering his 18-month-old daughter this morning has been working for the Sewerage and Water Board for more than a year.

Forty-five-year-old Mark Hambrick has been employed by the city as a management development analyst in the internal audit department of the Sewerage and Water Board since August 15, 2016.

Hambrick has been placed on emergency suspension without pay, according to city officials.

Just after 7 a.m., Hambrick dialed 911 and told the police that he had stabbed and suffocated his 18-month-old daughter, according to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

“He laid out all the details, gave us a description of himself, a description of the baby, where the baby would be, where he would be, and when we arrived, it was like he said,” Harrison said at a press conference near Hambrick’s Bywater home. “He was on the porch. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. We went into the house without incident, we didn’t have to make any dynamic entries, and there we encountered the baby.”

When asked if Hambrick had given a motive for his actions, Harrison said “simply put, he told us that God made him do it.”

Hambrick has been charged with one count of second degree murder and second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

