Man stabs toddler to death on North Rampart

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to reports that a man stabbed his 18-month-old child to death in the Bywater neighborhood this morning.

Officers arrived on the scene at a residence in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street just after 7:20 a.m.

The suspect, who called 911 to report the murder, is in custody.

