Man booked for drunk-driving crash that seriously injured mayoral candidate's daughter

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a drunk-driving crash that seriously injured Tulane Professor Mia Bagneris, daughter of Michael Bagneris.

Michael Bagneris, who came in third in the primary election for New Orleans mayor, said on his Facebook page that his daughter, Mia, was coming home from his election night party Saturday when a drunk driver, identified by NOPD as 49-year-old Christopher Lang, crashed into her as she was exiting her vehicle.

Michael Bagneris said his daughter’s injuries are “life-threatening.”

Lang told NOPD that he was driving his Ford Ranger truck about 11:20 p.m. when he hit a pothole, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a Jeep Liberty that was parked along the street.

Mia Bagneris was exiting the Jeep when Lang reportedly hit her.

Lang reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was detained on suspicion of DWI and taken to the NOPD’s DWI testing facility, where testing results showed his estimated blood alcohol level to be .09, which is above the legal limit for driving.

Lang was then treated and released from an area hospital.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on charges of DWI, careless operation and vehicular negligent injuring.

NOPD said no booking photo is available for Lang.