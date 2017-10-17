× Cookin’ with Nino: Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce

Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

6 oz Crystal Hot Sauce

1 Cup Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning

Instructions:

In a medium sauce pan, melt butter over moderate heat. Add 6 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce, increase heat to high and whisk continually for 5 minutes until mixture is reduced to 1/2. Reduce heat to low, add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream to pan, whisking continually until reduced and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle cajun seasoning onto cooked meat. Pour sauce over cooked meat! Garnish with parsley, or green onions.



