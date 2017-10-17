Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Cookin’ with Nino: Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce

Posted 6:10 AM, October 17, 2017, by

Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 sticks butter
  • 6 oz Crystal Hot Sauce
  • 1 Cup Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning

Instructions:

In a medium sauce pan, melt butter over moderate heat.  Add 6 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce, increase heat to high and whisk continually for 5 minutes until mixture is reduced to 1/2.  Reduce heat to low, add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream to pan, whisking continually until reduced and thickened, about 3 minutes.  Remove from heat.  Sprinkle cajun seasoning onto cooked meat.  Pour sauce over cooked meat!  Garnish with parsley, or green onions.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories