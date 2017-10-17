Cookin’ with Nino: Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce
Buffalo Trace Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 sticks butter
- 6 oz Crystal Hot Sauce
- 1 Cup Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
- 1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
Instructions:
In a medium sauce pan, melt butter over moderate heat. Add 6 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce, increase heat to high and whisk continually for 5 minutes until mixture is reduced to 1/2. Reduce heat to low, add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream to pan, whisking continually until reduced and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle cajun seasoning onto cooked meat. Pour sauce over cooked meat! Garnish with parsley, or green onions.
