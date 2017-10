× Bayou Country Superfest to return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

NEW ORLEANS–¬†Bayou Country Superfest is returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the second year.

The event was held at LSU “Tiger Stadium” for its first seven years before moving to the Superdome in 2017 during tiger stadium renovations.

Attendance numbers dropped in New Orleans the first year following numbers that had already declined in Baton Rouge.

Musical guest for the fest will be announced October 24th.