The cases of the mailroom marauders

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police are looking for a few suspects who are accused of crimes in residential mailrooms. The investigations are the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In the first case, a man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at her apartment mailbox. It happened on Friday, Sept. 15, at about 5:30 in the evening in the 3500 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to police, the robber held a black and gold firearm to the victim's head while demanding her purse. He ran down the avenue and made his escape.

But police say the suspect dropped his Android cellphone while trying to get away. Police have the phone and identify the suspect in the case as 22-year-old Jawain Robinson. At last word, he remained on the loose.

The second case happened a few days later, on September 27, in the Central Business District. According to police, two men stole packages from the mailroom of a building in the 300 block of Carondelet Street. Police say the crime happened at about 4:00 in the morning. The NOPD released surveillance footage from the scene that they say shows the two men responsible.

Police are not connecting the Saint Charles Avenue and Carondelet Street cases. Also, there's no word at this point on how the suspects gained access to either of the mail areas of the two residential buildings.

If you have information that could help police make arrests in either case, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.