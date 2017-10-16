× Saints Alive: Saints relevant for first time since 2013 after 52-38 win over Lions

The Saints’ three game winning streak has them relevant, again, in the NFL.

New Orleans climbed to 3-2 overall with a 52-38 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday at the Superdome. The Saints scored three defensive touchdowns, including a tipped pass by Cam Jordan that he intercepted in the Detroit endzone.

Monday, Jordan said experience and the loss of 10 pounds has fueled his fast start.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Against the Lions, Jordan had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for losses, two quarterback hurries, and three passes defensed, to go along with his interception for a touchdown.

The Saints are at Green Bay Sunday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery soon on a broken collarbone he suffered in a loss to Minnesota Sunday. Rodgers, according to Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy, could be lost for the rest of the regular season.