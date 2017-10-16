× Rougarou Fest

Rougarou Fest

Rougarou Fest’s Costume Contest is ranked as one of the TOP 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA TODAY, this is one not to miss. It will be held on Saturday the 21st at 5pm on the court house steps. Registration for the costume contest begins at 2pm. No one is allowed to register after 4:50PM, and registration is free! Pets are welcome to wear their costumes, as well, but must be kept on a leash at all times.

The Krewe Ga Rou Parade will roll on Saturday at 7pm starting in at Town Hall on Barrow, turning left on Main Street, and then traveling down towards Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long.

The food court will offer traditional Cajun selections including gumbo, jambalaya, blackberry dumplings, pop rouge ice cream and more.

October 21 & 22, 2017

Location 7910 Park Ave. Houma, LA 70364

Times Saturday: 10am – 10pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Free Admission

Schedule Saturday: 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem Noon: The NOLA Treblemakers 2pm: Back Roots 4pm: Bang Bang 5pm: Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous 5pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 2pm) 7pm: Chaos of the Cosmos 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade 8pm: Payton Smith 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes Sunday: 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens 11am: Sista Slick & the Brothas 1pm: Cajun Music Preservation Society 3pm: Beau Bayou & the Sabine Connection 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends/Rougarou Sweep

Activities for Kids Saturday: 10am – 7pm Sunday: 10am – 4pm Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.



Click here for more information about the Rougarou Fest.

Pop Rouge Ice Cream

Ingredients:

3 cans pet milk

3 cans condensed milk

Vanilla

Strawberry Soda

Instructions: