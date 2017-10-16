Rougarou Fest
Rougarou Fest’s Costume Contest is ranked as one of the TOP 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA TODAY, this is one not to miss. It will be held on Saturday the 21st at 5pm on the court house steps. Registration for the costume contest begins at 2pm. No one is allowed to register after 4:50PM, and registration is free! Pets are welcome to wear their costumes, as well, but must be kept on a leash at all times.
The Krewe Ga Rou Parade will roll on Saturday at 7pm starting in at Town Hall on Barrow, turning left on Main Street, and then traveling down towards Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long.
The food court will offer traditional Cajun selections including gumbo, jambalaya, blackberry dumplings, pop rouge ice cream and more.
- October 21 & 22, 2017
- Location
- 7910 Park Ave.
- Houma, LA 70364
- Times
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
- Free Admission
- Schedule
- Saturday:
- 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem
- Noon: The NOLA Treblemakers
- 2pm: Back Roots
- 4pm: Bang Bang
- 5pm: Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
- 5pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 2pm)
- 7pm: Chaos of the Cosmos
- 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade
- 8pm: Payton Smith
- 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes
- Sunday:
- 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens
- 11am: Sista Slick & the Brothas
- 1pm: Cajun Music Preservation Society
- 3pm: Beau Bayou & the Sabine Connection
- 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends/Rougarou Sweep
- Saturday:
- Activities for Kids
- Saturday: 10am – 7pm
- Sunday: 10am – 4pm
- Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.
Click here for more information about the Rougarou Fest.
********
Pop Rouge Ice Cream
Ingredients:
- 3 cans pet milk
- 3 cans condensed milk
- Vanilla
- Strawberry Soda
Instructions: