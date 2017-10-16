× Pup News: Meet Nemo

Nemo is a 6-year-old dachshund who’s family had to give him up because they had 2 young children and Nemo couldn’t handle the kids pulling and squeezing on him. They also weren’t fond that he sometimes barks a lot which is totally normal for dachshunds.

Nemo is incredibly dog-friendly and super intelligent. His former family taught him so many tricks such as sit, down, shake, spin, sit pretty and play dead. He is the best bed-time snuggler and is ready to keep you warm through the winter, if it ever comes. They don’t want to assume that he’s not good with kids because if he was with well-behaved kids that didn’t squeeze him, we think he would be fine. He’s house-trained. He’s fullly vaccinated, heartworm negative and neutered. Email his foster mom Rachel for more information for adoption: nolapetphotographer@gmail.com.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson SPCA.