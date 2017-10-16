NOPD looking for missing 76-year-old N.O. East woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East woman.

Seventy-six-year-old Jean Stokes hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 11, according to the NOPD.

Stokes called a family member around 10:30 a.m. on October 11, but hasn’t checked in since.

Stokes lives in the 4900 block of Good Drive and drives a silver 2005 Toyota Rav 4 with Louisiana license plate number SQB 685.

If you have any information on the location of Stokes please contact NOPD at 911 or any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.