NOPD looking for missing 37-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since last week.

Thomas Butler was last seen by his friends around 3 p.m. on October 13, according to the NOPD.

Butler is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black converse tennis shoes the last time he was seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Butler please notify NOPD at 911 or any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.