NOPD looking for 17-year-old runaway

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who sent her family a text saying she was running away.

Cenia Lisbeth Ramos-Aleman sent the text around 10 a.m. on October 15, and left her home in the 3600 block of Trafalgar Street shortly after, according to the NOPD.

She hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

Aleman is 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and she was wearing blue jeans with an unknown color shirt the last time her family saw her.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Cenia Lisbeth Ramos-Aleman please contact NOPD at 911 or Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.