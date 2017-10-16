× Man caught on camera smashing car window, stealing camera in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video smashing the window of a car with a brick before running off with a camera.

The theft occurred around 2:50 a.m. on October 6 in the 2100 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man picks up a brick from the street and uses it to smash the car’s window.

He then ransacks the car, collecting a Sony camera, backpack, and several other items, according to the NOPD.

The man then fled on foot toward Elysian Fields Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.