JPSO identifies man missing after rig explosion in Lake Pontchartrain

KENNER, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who remains missing after a rig explosion Sunday night in Lake Pontchartrain.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, at an afternoon update for media, said 44-year-old Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas.

Lopinto said responders are still considering the search for Morrison a “search and rescue,” and not a “search and recovery.”

The rig explosion occurred after 7 p.m. on October 15, reportedly rattling homes as far away as Destrehan. The rig produces both oil and natural gas, Lopinto said.

Seven workers were injured. Of those, three are listed as critical, and two have been taken to a burn unit in Baton Rouge. Four have been discharged from the hospital.

Investigators determined the explosion was caused by a large tank on the third floor of the platform, but it’s still unclear what caused the tank to explode.

There is no sheen and no shoreline impact from the explosion, officials said, only residual oil left on the rig that eventually burned.

A two-inch natural gas line ignited and burned throughout the night, but it self-extinguished about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to local fire chiefs.

Numerous agencies are responding to the incident, including JPSO, Kenner Police, Kenner Fire Department, St. Charles Parish Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, East Jefferson Hospital, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and other agencies.

The company operating the platform, New Orleans-based Clovelly Oil Co., released the following statement Monday: