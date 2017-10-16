× Happy Tiger: Orgeron says Riley speech fueled LSU comeback

It is quite a two week turnaround.

Two weeks after getting upset at home by Troy, LSU has reeled off wins at Florida and Saturday at Tiger Stadium against Auburn. LSU trailed Auburn 20-0, before rallying for a 27-23 win.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the Thursday before the Florida game, former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Duke Riley spoke to the team. And, that speech hit home.

LSU is a touchdown favorite at Ole Miss for Saturday's 6:15 kickoff in Oxford.

Orgeron, fired by Ole Miss after the 2007 season, said he no longer stays in touch with anyone in Oxford.

In three seasons at Ole Miss, Orgeron won 10 games. In 15 games at LSU, Orgeron has won 11.

The wins over Auburn and Florida were the first back to back victories against ranked opponents by LSU since September of 2015.