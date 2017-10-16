Great local dishes with a twist at the Flying Pig Cafe on Prytania Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans=== If you are looking for a family friendly spot that dishes up classic breakfast favorites great Lowcountry entrees and awesome specials, look no further than the Flying Pig Cafe on Prytania Street. This place is located in the same area as the Creole Creamery, La Thai and St. James Cheese Company. The Flying Pig prides itself on great dishes at a great value. When we swung by we certainly got that point. Owner Rob Vance offered up three great dishes that are staples of his menu and a special (the Hamilton Pigglesworth) that left us thinking "Why don't more local restaurants offer a Monte Cristo?

Vance and his crew whipped up a breakfast plate that will surely bring the house down. It's called the Prytania and it is straight up tasty! The prytania is a version of Eggs Benedict with a local flair. The dish starts with a biscuit and is topped with a fried chicken strip, poached egg and a creamy tasso sauce. Wow! This plate is sensational. It combines the staples of a traditional Benedict like the cream sauce and poached eggs and pairs them with some really southern components like the fried chicken and biscuits. Consider that this dish goes for twelve bucks you've just gotta get it.

Speaking of must gets, Vance also plated up one of the best pork chop dishes that we've seen in a long, long time. The Pig's pork chop is a thick french cut pork chop cooked to perfection and topped with a mind-bending Apple and Poblano Chutney. Vance takes the dish to another level by serving up fresh green beans and a savory Pimento mac and cheese. The dish which costs twenty dollars is one of Vance's favorite dishes on the menu. The fine folks at the Flying Pig also serve up great cocktails and daily specials that are sure to please nearly any taste.