Frank Scurlock due in court

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans businessman and former mayoral candidate, Frank Scurlock is expected in court today at the Los Angeles Criminal Court in California after a lewd conduct charge against him in Santa Monica.

Scurlock is accused of exposing himself in an uber while riding to a hotel in Santa Monica back on February 10th. Official charges were not filed until August since the uber ride crossed a number of jurisdictions.

In a statement, Scurlock tells WGNO the allegations are without merit.

If convicted he could be registered as a sex offender in California.