Frank Scurlock due in court

Posted 4:53 AM, October 16, 2017, by

Frank Scurlock expected in court

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans businessman and former mayoral candidate, Frank Scurlock is expected in court today at the Los Angeles Criminal Court in California after a lewd conduct charge against him in Santa Monica.

Scurlock is accused of exposing himself in an uber while riding to a hotel in Santa Monica back on February 10th. Official charges were not filed until August since the uber ride crossed a number of jurisdictions.

In a statement, Scurlock tells WGNO the allegations are without merit.

If convicted he could be registered as a sex offender in California.