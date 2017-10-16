× Biloxi junior high school pulls ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ from curriculum

BILOXI, Miss. — A Mississippi Junior High School is erasing the book “To Kill a Mockingbird” from its curriculum.

The Sun Herald reports that it was pulled from eighth grade lesson plans recently.

“There were complaints about it. There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books,” Kenny Holloway, vice president of the Biloxi School Board, told the Sun-Herald.

The book, written by Harper Lee and published in 1960, deals with rape and racial inequality in a small Alabama town. It won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction the same year it was released and was also made into an Oscar-winning movie in 1962.

As the newspaper reported, the school district’s decision has prompted criticism across the nation and re-sparked a decades-old debate about censorship.

Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan called it “a real problem.”