Amanda Shaw puts down the fiddle and takes to the dance floor for a cause

NEW ORLEANS -- You've seen her grace our Twist stage many times, using her funky Louisiana flavor to inspire music lovers, but now Amanda Shaw is giving back. She's putting down the fiddle and taking a spin on the dance floor with her partner Tom Gregory, supporting The Good Shepherd School's annual Dancing With The Stars fundraiser.

"I thought it would be really fun to do a dance competition and I'm always down for a competition and of course it's for a good cause, too," says Shaw.

The Good Shepherd School raised more than $360,000 dollars during last year's competition and there's still time to purchase tickets for this year's event on Saturday.

Tickets are $175 per person and include cocktails and dinner at the Marriott on Canal Street at 6pm, followed by the competition at 8pm.