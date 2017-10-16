6 Emmy nominations for WGNO News with a Twist’s Wild Bill Wood & photojournalist Justin Abshire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire are honored with six Emmy nominations.

The nominations come from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. That's the region for New Orleans television Emmys.

The region includes New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Mobile, also Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

Here are the nominations for Wild Bill & Justin Abshire's year's worth of teamwork:

PHOTOGRAPHER (Photographer – News)

Justin Abshire Poet for Pictures

Justin Abshire

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT (Arts/Entertainment – News Series)

That’s Entertainment That Moves

Bill Wood

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

CHILDREN/YOUTH/TEENS (Children/Youth/Teens – News)

Homework From the Heart – “Wild Bill’s” Amazing Kids

Bill Wood

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

Talent (Reporter - Consumer)

Wild Bill Brews at 40,000 Feet

Bill Wood

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

Talent ( Reporter – Feature/Human Interest)

Wild Bill’s High School Heroes

Bill Wood

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

WRITER (Writer – News)

Wild Bill Wood Writes Real Good

Bill Wood

WGNO-TV, New Orleans, LA

Those are the nominations for WGNO News with a Twist.

The Emmys will be awarded December 2.

Here's one of the stories that got a nomination:

SOMEWHERE UP THERE (WGNO) - Love is in the air. And at 40,000 feet, in the coffee.

Otherwise, you're flying the unfriendly, unthinkably decaffeinated skies.

Aboard a Southwest Airlines flight leaving New Orleans, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood asks flight attendant Russ Ostermann, "what's more important, coffee or arriving on time?"

Russ says they're equally important.

Russ used to be a butler. That's why he serves with style. And now he serves the brand new brew on Southwest Airlines flights, it's Community Coffee from Louisiana.

Community Coffee was born and raised by the the same Baton Rouge family for the last 100 years. It's America's oldest family coffee and the new kid on the caffeine block for Southwest Airlines.

One hundred million people sit on Southwest planes every year. That means onehundred million times, that same question comes from a flight attendant.

You know the question, what would you like to drink?

Most times the answer is coffee. For passenger Sandy Teplin in seat 2-D, the answer is always coffee.

Sandy says the new Community Coffee has a smooth taste. She says to Wild Bill that it's not just another jolt of caffeine.

Even if the ride gets a bit bumpy, the java is always smooth for Southwest Airlines now serving Community Coffee on all its flights.