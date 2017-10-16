× 20-year-old Slidell man killed in head-on collision on Gause Boulevard

SLIDELL, La. – A 20-year-old man died this morning after his car collided head-on with a truck on Gause Boulevard.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. on October 16 directly in front of the Grande Theater, according to the Slidell Police Department.

John Parker was driving his 2009 Toyota Camry east on Gause when he crossed over into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck, according to the SPD.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling a load of sand in a trailer at the time of the crash, was unharmed, as was his 10-year-old passenger.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not thought to have been a factor in the crash, according to the SPD, and an investigation into why Parker’s car crossed over into the other lane is currently active.

Both vehicles appear to have been abiding by the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit at the time of the collision.