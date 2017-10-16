​Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Ice Cream Cone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

How cute! All you need is a tan bottom, white top, red hat and neon pipe cleaners or straws. Cut up the straws or pipe cleaners and sprinkle them on the shirt! I used tape to attach them, but you can use glue if you don't mind ruining the shirt! The red hat is just the cherry on top - literally. You could also use a red bow if you'd like.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!