Pets blessed in honor of St. Francis at St. Martin’s church

METAIRIE-- If you consider your pet a blessing you are not alone. Sunday, St. Martin's church on Metairie road blessed our furry family members in honor of St. Francis.

"Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all creations, and so this is a way for us to reach out to the community and invite people to bring their pets as a way for us to bless them and give thanks to God," said Father Fred Devall who led Sunday's Ceremony.

Pet blessings is something St. Martin's does annually in October, but there are several other churches who participate in similar events. St. Francis Pet Blessings are be celebrated on the first and second weekends of October throughout the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana.