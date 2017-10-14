× Seth Bloom, Jay Banks make runoff for District B City Council seat

NEW ORLEANS — The race to fill the council seat of Latoya Cantrell is now between Seth Bloom and Jay H. Banks.

Bloom, a lawyer and Orleans Parish School Board member, came out first in the District B primary with 40 percent of the vote.

Banks, a former Zulu king and local businessman, got 27 percent of the vote.

Cantrell, the current District B council member, is running for mayor. She and Desiree Charbonnet are in a runoff.

The runoff is Nov. 18.