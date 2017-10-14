× Rob Maness, Mark Wright make runoff for John Schroder’s state House seat

COVINGTON, La. — Retired Air Force colonel Rob Maness and Covington City Councilman Mark Wright are headed to a runoff for a seat in the state House of Representatives.

Maness, a Republican, received 3,126, or 37 percent of the vote, while Wright, also a Republican, 25 percent, or 2,125 votes.

The two are vying to replace former state Rep. John Schroder, who resigned from his seat to run for state treasurer.

Maness ran twice for the U.S. Senate, once last year in the race that Sen. John Kennedy won, and once in 2014.

Wright has served on the Covington City Council since 2011.

The other two candidates, Lisa Condrey Ward and Casey Revere, received 21 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the unofficial voter turnout for this race was 23.2 percent.