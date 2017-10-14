× Orleans Parish voters approve property tax renewals for public schools

NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Orleans Parish approved three property tax renewals representing $38 million for public schools.

“I want to thank the people of New Orleans for your confidence and trust,” said Superintendent Henderson Lewis. “We are making progress – focused every day on delivering a great education to every child.”

The three millages represent $38 million in annual funding for books, supplies, drop-out prevention and salaries. Every child benefits equally. If the millages had not been renewed it would have meant drastic cuts to schools, a reduction of funding of approximately $500,000 for a school with 600 students, for example.

“To the many dedicated school leaders, teachers, families and community members who work so hard for our kids every day, thank you,” said OPSB Board President Mr. John A. Brown, Sr. “This vote shows that the people of New Orleans are with you and appreciate you.”

The millage renewal is for 10 years. The OPSB currently oversees 41 schools, including 37 charter schools, and one educational program for students in secure care facilities. After July 1, 2018 the OPSB will oversee upwards of 80 schools.