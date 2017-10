× New Orleans airport now providing free parking for disabled veterans

New Orleans –¬†Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is now providing free parking for up to 10 days for disabled veterans.

The new state law requiring free parking took effect August 1 but due to the FAA approval process, the airport wasn’t able to offer free parking for disabled veterans until this past week.

In order to receive free parking, veterans must complete forms in advance, which can be found on MSY’s website.