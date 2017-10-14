× McKenna defeats Rouse for Orleans Parish Coroner

NEW ORLEANS – In what is sure to go down as one of the strangest elections in recent history, Dr. Dwight McKenna defeated current coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse by 20 percent, despite the fact that Rouse dropped out of the race months ago.

McKenna earned 60 percent of the vote, while nearly 30,000 voters – 40 percent – selected Rouse.

McKenna, a 75-year-old former Orleans Parish School Board member who served nine months in federal prison for tax evasion, made headlines earlier this week when he revealed Rouse was polling at 30 percent.

Rouse announced on Aug. 24 that he did not want to serve another term as coroner, leaving McKenna as his lone challenger, but by the time Rouse dropped out, his name was already on the ballot.

With the possibility that the winner of this election could possibly be the only candidate no longer running, the race for Coroner drew lots of attention.

In the end, McKenna won by almost 14,000 votes.