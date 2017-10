× Kristin Gisleson Palmer unseats Nadine Ramsey in District C Council race

NEW ORLEANS — Former City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer narrowly defeated incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey for the District 3 City Council seat.

Palmer received 6,961 votes, while Ramsey received 6,849 votes.

Palmer formerly served one term on the council. She was elected in 2010 and decided not to seek reelection in 2014.

Ramsey, a former civil district court judge, has served since 2014.