NEW ORLEANS-- On Saturday, the celebrity judges on the reboot for American Idol visited New Orleans. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were in NOLA at Mardi Gras World for the auditions. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed them about what songs they'd choose to sing if they had to audition.

American Idol is set to premiere on ABC in 2018.