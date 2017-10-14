× Joe Giarrusso wins District A City Council seat

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Giarrusso handily defeated five opponents to earn a seat on the New Orleans City Council.

The Democrat earned 65 percent of the vote, with 11,384 District A voters choosing him.

Giarrusso will replace Susan Guidry on the council.

Aylin Acikalin Maklansky was Giarrusso’s closest competitor, with 20 percent of the vote.

A lawyer who grew up in District A, Giarrusso is the past Chair of the Young Leadership Council and President of KIPP New Orleans Schools.