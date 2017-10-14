× Jared Brossett retains his seat on the City Council

NEW ORLEANS – Democrat Jared Brossett coasted to an easy victory to retain his seat on the New Orleans City Council.

Brossett will remain the District D representative, a seat he has filled since 2014, after pulling in 80 percent of the vote.

He began serving on the City Council after serving in the Louisiana State House of Representatives from 2009 through 2014.

Brossett has worked to expand the capacity of the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and he has focused on healthcare and the criminal justice system.

A Xavier University graduate, Brossett served as legislative aide and Chief of Staff to former Councilmember Cynthia Hedge-Morrell.