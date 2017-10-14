× Incumbent Shane LeBlanc wins St. James Clerk of Court election by 25 votes

ST. JAMES PARISH – Incumbent Shane LeBlanc was elected Clerk of Court for St. James Parish by only 25 votes.

LeBlanc pulled in 3,152 votes, while his fellow Democrat opponent Kristina Harrison earned 3,127 votes.

The pair were almost dead even throughout early voting, with LeBlanc leading by only 29 votes, 852 to Harrison’s 823.

Voter turnout for the parish’s 30 precincts was estimated at 40 percent for the Clerk of Court race.