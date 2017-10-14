Incumbent James Gray forced into runoff with Cyndi Nguyen for District E City Council race
NEW ORLEANS — Incumbent New Orleans City Councilman James Gray is headed for a runoff with Cyndi Nguyen.
Gray, an attorney who has served on the council since 2012, received 38 percent, or 5,639 votes.
He was reelected in 2014.
Nguyen, a community organizer who heads the Vietnamese Initiatives in Economic Training, received 26 percent, or 3,787 votes.
District E comprises the Lower Ninth Ward and all of New Orleans East.