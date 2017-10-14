× Helena Moreno wins Concilmember-at-Large seat on City Council

NEW ORLEANS – Helena Moreno has been elected as Concilmember-at-Large.

Moreno pulled in 66 percent of the vote, nearly 50,000, while her next closest opponent, fellow Democrat Joe Bouie, earned just 28 percent with just over 21,000 votes.

Moreno will take over outgoing Concilmember Stacy Head’s seat and will join Jason Williams on the City Council’s pair of at-large members.

Williams coasted to an easy victory, earning 73 percent of the vote in his division.

Moreno, a former newscaster, has been a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2010.

She currently serves on the Commerce Committee and the Health and Wellness Committee, and has served on many committees and commissions focusing on Latino and women’s issues.