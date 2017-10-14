× Gary Stanga wins Tangipahoa Clerk of Court election

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – Gary Stanga has been re-elected Clerk of Court for Tangipahoa Parish.

Stanga, a Democrat, took a commanding lead over his Republican challenger Arden Wells throughout early voting, and carried that momentum throughout election night.

Seventy-nine percent of Tangipahoa Parish voters, or 7.327, selected Stanga, while Wells brought in 21 percent of the vote.

Stanga served as Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Clerk of Court for 12 years, where he handled the daily operations of the office.

Stanga was sworn in as Clerk of Court on January 10, 2017.