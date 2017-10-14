× Edwards and Schroder headed for runoff in Treasurer’s race

METAIRIE – Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder are headed for a runoff in the race for Louisiana Treasurer.

Edwards led Schroder 31 percent to 24 percent when the final votes were tallied.

A Democratic attorney who was paralyzed from the neck down in a high school football accident, Edwards is known for giving motivational speeches at schools and churches across the New Orleans metro area.

Edwards graduated from Tulane University with a degree in accounting before earning his law degree from Loyola University.

Republican John Schroder is a former State Representative for St. Tammany Parish who turned heads this election cycle with a flashy campaign commercial depicting lawmakers pocketing around bundles of money while strobe lights flashed and loud music played.

A real estate developer and former U.S. Army CID Special Agent and narcotics detective, Schroder has made a name for himself as a staunch fiscal conservative.